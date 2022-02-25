Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,671,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,591,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 96,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 359,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.
About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
