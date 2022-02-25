Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $12.19 on Friday, hitting $407.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.04. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.