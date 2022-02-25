Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

