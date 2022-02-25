Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 10,350 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

