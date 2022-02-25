Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,433.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

