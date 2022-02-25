Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,004,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,446,755 shares.The stock last traded at $394.37 and had previously closed at $394.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
