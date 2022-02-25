Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,004,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,446,755 shares.The stock last traded at $394.37 and had previously closed at $394.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

