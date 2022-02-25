Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

