SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Earnings Results

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
SSR Mining stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.
SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.
