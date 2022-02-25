Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

