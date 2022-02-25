Ube Industries (UBEOY) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS: UBEOY – Get Rating) is one of 678 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ube Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ube Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ube Industries $5.79 billion $215.60 million 7.23 Ube Industries Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.33

Ube Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ube Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ube Industries has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ube Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ube Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ube Industries 5.06% 9.55% 4.68% Ube Industries Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ube Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ube Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ube Industries Competitors 180 707 1003 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.06%. Given Ube Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ube Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Ube Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ube Industries pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 46.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Ube Industries (Get Rating)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others. The Construction Materials segment offers unique construction materials, interior and exterior materials, waterproofing materials, and self-leveling compounds to plaster and foundation materials, which are used extensively in construction and engineering projects. The Machinery segment offers conveyance machinery, mills, crushers, and bridge and steel structures, as a trusted manufacturer backed by own cutting edge technology. The Others segment engages in the development, sale and brokerage of real estate properties. The company was founded by Sukesaku Watanabe in June 1897 and is headquartered in Ube, Japan.

