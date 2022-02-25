Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

XLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$12.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

