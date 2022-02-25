DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 7% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.52. 56,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,094,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
