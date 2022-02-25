DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 7% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.52. 56,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,094,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

