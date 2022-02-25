VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 256,194 shares.The stock last traded at $49.14 and had previously closed at $49.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

