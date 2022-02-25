VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 256,194 shares.The stock last traded at $49.14 and had previously closed at $49.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.