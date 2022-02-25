Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Given New €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.52) to €6.00 ($6.82) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ontex Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$7.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

