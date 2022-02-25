Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

