89,516 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $664.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

