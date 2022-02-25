179 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

