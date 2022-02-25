Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $26,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. State Street Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 955,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $116.88 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

