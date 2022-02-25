Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 648 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.