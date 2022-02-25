Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.72. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.07.

Shares of EXR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,949. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

