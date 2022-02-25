Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 271,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,812. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 1,140,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554,687 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
