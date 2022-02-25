Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 271,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,812. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 1,140,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554,687 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

