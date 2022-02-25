Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.82. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,283.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

