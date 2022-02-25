Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($39.89) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.98 ($30.66). 273,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($21.63) and a fifty-two week high of €30.20 ($34.32). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.