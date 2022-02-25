Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 71,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,422. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

