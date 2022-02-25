Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 914 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 28.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,029,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.67. 5,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,185. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

