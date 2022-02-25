Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 660 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.