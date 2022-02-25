Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 194,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,009. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

