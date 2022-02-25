freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €21.30 by UBS Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.30 ($24.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($31.14) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.27 ($27.58).

Shares of freenet stock traded down €1.51 ($1.72) on Friday, reaching €22.87 ($25.99). 965,519 shares of the company were exchanged. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($37.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

