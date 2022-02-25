JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price to CHF 50

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $23.82. 42,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

