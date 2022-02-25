UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 87 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 87 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.