Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,165. Barclays has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after buying an additional 1,376,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

