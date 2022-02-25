Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

