Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

