Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $195.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

