BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 73,959 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRB opened at $87.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

