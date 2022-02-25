BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,679 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Republic Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

RSG opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.