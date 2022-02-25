Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $15.89 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 521,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.