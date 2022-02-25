Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $676,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 83.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 585,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 266,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

