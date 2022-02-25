Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

FLO opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

