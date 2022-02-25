Zacks: Analysts Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

