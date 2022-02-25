9,346 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

