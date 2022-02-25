Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

