Colony Group LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

