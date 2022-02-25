Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO opened at $580.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

