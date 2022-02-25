Colony Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

