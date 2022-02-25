JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,345,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.50. 520,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,251,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

