WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.34. 69,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,750. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,478 shares of company stock valued at $239,382,286. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

