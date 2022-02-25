Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
PEG traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 45,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,189. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
