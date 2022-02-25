Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 94,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

