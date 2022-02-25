Colony Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

